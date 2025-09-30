From center, Maj. Gen. Anthony S. McQueen, Juan D. Ayala, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Gonzalez, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson stand with the families of Marine Sgt. Aaron Cepeda and Army Spc. Tracy Clint Willis, killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively, during the prestation of a city proclamation during a Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 22:54
|Photo ID:
|9349309
|VIRIN:
|250928-A-SK413-1080
|Resolution:
|5712x3316
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families [Image 8 of 8], by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families
No keywords found.