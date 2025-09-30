Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    From center, Maj. Gen. Anthony S. McQueen, Juan D. Ayala, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Gonzalez, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson stand with the families of Marine Sgt. Aaron Cepeda and Army Spc. Tracy Clint Willis, killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively, during the prestation of a city proclamation during a Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 22:54
    Photo ID: 9349309
    VIRIN: 250928-A-SK413-1080
    Resolution: 5712x3316
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
