MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From center, Maj. Gen. Anthony S. McQueen, Juan D. Ayala, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Gonzalez, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson stand with the families of Marine Sgt. Aaron Cepeda and Army Spc. Tracy Clint Willis, killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively, during the prestation of a city proclamation during a Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.