MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South command sergeant major, speaks to a Gold Star Mother at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. MEDCoE partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of fallen service members with a ceremony and luncheon.