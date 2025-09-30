Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families [Image 1 of 8]

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South command sergeant major, speaks to a Gold Star Mother at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. MEDCoE partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of fallen service members with a ceremony and luncheon.

    Survivor Outreach Services
    JBSA
    COSA
    MEDCoE
    Gold Star Mothers and Families

