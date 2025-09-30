MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Gonzalez, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence command sergeant major and senior enlisted leader, Joint Base San Antono Senior Army Element Command, speaks to attendees of the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by MEDCoE on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. MEDCoE partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of fallen service members with a ceremony and luncheon.