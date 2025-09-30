MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan D. Ayala, Director of Military and Veterans Affairs for the City of San Antonio, speaks to families of fallen service members and members of the U.S. military at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Ayala, a retired Marine major general also presented a proclamation from the city, signed by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence hosted the event and partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of service members who died in service to the nation.