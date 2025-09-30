Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families [Image 3 of 8]

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Juan D. Ayala, Director of Military and Veterans Affairs for the City of San Antonio, speaks to families of fallen service members and members of the U.S. military at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Ayala, a retired Marine major general also presented a proclamation from the city, signed by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence hosted the event and partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of service members who died in service to the nation.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Survivor Outreach Services
    CoSA
    MEDCoE
    Gold Star Mothers and Families

