MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Anthony S. McQueen, commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence and Joint Base San Antonio Senior Army Element, delivers the keynote address to Gold Star Families, members of the U.S. Military and local civic officials, during the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon hosted by MEDCoE on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. MEDCoE partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of fallen service members.