MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Army Spc. Nia Soyemi, vocalist with the 323d Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own,” sings “America the Beautiful” to Gold Star Families, members of the U.S. Military and local civic officials, during the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Soyemi also sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the ceremony, and members of the 323d Woodwind Quintet provided music before and after the event. U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence hosted the event and partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to honor the surviving families of fallen service members.