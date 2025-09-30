Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., were trained on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TCCC, Feb. 5, 2022. The training focused on care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. TCCC is framed around the MARCH concept in which Airmen look for and treat massive bleeding, check a patient’s airway, respiratory status, circulation, and treat the patient for hypothermia or head injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)