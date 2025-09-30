Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., were trained on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TCCC, Feb. 5, 2022. The training focused on care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. TCCC is framed around the MARCH concept in which Airmen look for and treat massive bleeding, check a patient’s airway, respiratory status, circulation, and treat the patient for hypothermia or head injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9348811
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-IL418-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire [Image 8 of 8], by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during "Super UTA"
No keywords found.