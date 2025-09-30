Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Alex Perry, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Micah Scott, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron medical technician treat a patient as part of their Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TCCC, training Feb. 5, 2022, at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The training focused on care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. TCCC is framed around the MARCH concept in which Reserve Citizen Airmen look for and treat massive bleeding, check a patient’s airway, respiratory status, circulation, and treat the patient for hypothermia or head injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)