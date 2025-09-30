Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire [Image 1 of 8]

    Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Senior Airman Alex Perry, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Micah Scott, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron medical technician treat a patient as part of their Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TCCC, training Feb. 5, 2022, at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The training focused on care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation care. TCCC is framed around the MARCH concept in which Reserve Citizen Airmen look for and treat massive bleeding, check a patient’s airway, respiratory status, circulation, and treat the patient for hypothermia or head injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9348807
    VIRIN: 220205-F-IL418-1027
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 866.37 KB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire [Image 8 of 8], by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    403rd Wing, Multi-Capable Airmen, Agile Combat Employment, ACE, MCA

