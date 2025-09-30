403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during "Super UTA"

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., assists their wingman with donning protective gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear defense course Feb. 6, 2022. CBRN defense training is a routine requirement for all Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)