    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during "Super UTA" [Image 3 of 8]

    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during &quot;Super UTA&quot;

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    An Airman assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., assists their wingman with donning protective gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear defense course Feb. 6, 2022. CBRN defense training is a routine requirement for all Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

