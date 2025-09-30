Forklift training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Cummings vehicle operator, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, guides an Airman driving a forklift, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2022. Cummings trained other service members in how to safely drive a forklift and guided them through a course set up to apply their skills. The 403rd LRS supports the operational missions including weather reconnaissance, tactical airlift and aeromedical evacuation to ensure the wing is deployment ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)