403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during "Super UTA"

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., attend a disabled vehicle course provided by the 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Feb. 6, 2022. The training was provided to members outside of the LRS as part of multi-capable Airman development efforts provided by the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Baggott)