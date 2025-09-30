Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching Joint Inspection Process awaress [Image 6 of 8]

    Teaching Joint Inspection Process awaress

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing

    Tech Sgt. Shane Tucher, 41st Aerial Support Squadron, Assistant NCO of load planning, teaches Aimen the fundamentals of the Joint Inspection Process that is vital to cargo transportation operations. The 41st APS processes personnel and cargo to include rigging for airdrop, packing parachutes, loading equipment, and preparing air cargo and load plans. The 41st APS is assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Mission Support Group (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar).

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9348829
    VIRIN: 220206-F-UC622-1102
    Resolution: 4763x3402
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Teaching Joint Inspection Process awaress [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCA
    403rd Wing
    ACE
    41st Aerial Support Squadron
    Joint Inspection Process

