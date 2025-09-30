Teaching Joint Inspection Process awaress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Shane Tucher, 41st Aerial Support Squadron, Assistant NCO of load planning, teaches Aimen the fundamentals of the Joint Inspection Process that is vital to cargo transportation operations. The 41st APS processes personnel and cargo to include rigging for airdrop, packing parachutes, loading equipment, and preparing air cargo and load plans. The 41st APS is assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Mission Support Group (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar).