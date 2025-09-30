Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forklift training [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forklift training

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Joshua Cummings (right) and Senior Airman Quentin Kelly (left), vehicle operators, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct forklift operation training, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2022. Cummings and Kelly trained other service members in how to safely drive a forklift and guided them through a course set up to apply their skills. The 403rd LRS supports the operational missions including weather reconnaissance, tactical airlift and aeromedical evacuation to ensure the wing is deployment ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9348835
    VIRIN: 220206-F-UC622-2005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forklift training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire
    Airmen hone medical skills, care under fire
    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during &quot;Super UTA&quot;
    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during &quot;Super UTA&quot;
    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during &quot;Super UTA&quot;
    Teaching Joint Inspection Process awaress
    Forklift training
    Forklift training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during "Super UTA"

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    MCA, ACE
    forklift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download