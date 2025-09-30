Forklift training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Cummings (right) and Senior Airman Quentin Kelly (left), vehicle operators, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct forklift operation training, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2022. Cummings and Kelly trained other service members in how to safely drive a forklift and guided them through a course set up to apply their skills. The 403rd LRS supports the operational missions including weather reconnaissance, tactical airlift and aeromedical evacuation to ensure the wing is deployment ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar)