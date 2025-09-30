Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers practice driving a modular causeway system into the shoreline during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The maneuver, which involves driving the floating platform into the shoreline, prepared Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) to conduct offload operations in support of large-scale logistics missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)