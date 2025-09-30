U.S. Army Pvt. Sage Bartoli, 331st Transportation Causeway watercraft engineer, checks fluid levels aboard a vessel during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers trained on their ability to conduct fuel and oil measurements to ensure safe operations and support the brigade’s ability to sustain maritime logistics missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9347885
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-XD903-1238
|Resolution:
|5528x3678
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.