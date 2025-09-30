Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Sage Bartoli, 331st Transportation Causeway watercraft engineer, checks fluid levels aboard a vessel during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers trained on their ability to conduct fuel and oil measurements to ensure safe operations and support the brigade’s ability to sustain maritime logistics missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)