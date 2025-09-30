Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier uses a measuring tape to check fluid levels aboard a watercraft during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers measured oil and fuel reserves to ensure the vessel remained mission-ready throughout maritime sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)