    Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills [Image 5 of 11]

    Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Army Soldier uses a measuring tape to check fluid levels aboard a watercraft during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers measured oil and fuel reserves to ensure the vessel remained mission-ready throughout maritime sustainment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

