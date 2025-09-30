Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cole Stennett, 331st Transportation Causeway coxswain, operates a vessel during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The exercise focused on the modular causeway system operations needed to support large-scale deployment and sustainment missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)