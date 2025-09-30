Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

U.S. Army Soldiers lift hardware during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The scenario prepared Soldiers to conduct causeway operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
