    Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

    Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers operate rigging equipment during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The training reinforced port-opening operations, which are vital to global strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

