Causeway Operations Sharpen Expeditionary Skills

U.S. Army Soldiers maneuver equipment on a floating platform during Resolute Reforge at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The training tested the Soldiers' enhanced proficiency in assembling and securing waterborne logistics assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)