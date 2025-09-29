BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member practices baton use alongside a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Conducting combatives training with partners demonstrated collective resolve, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to protect and project combat power throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)