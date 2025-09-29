BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Jack Mason, security forces officer, fires a taser during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The trilateral event reinforced allied trust and cohesion, strengthening combined defense capabilities critical to maintaining stability across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)