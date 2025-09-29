BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Phillips, left, 35th Security Forces Squadron training section chief, explains the use of a taser as a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force is tased during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The training provided U.S., Japanese, and Australian Security Forces with realistic combatives training, advancing interoperability for base defense operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)