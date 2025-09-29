BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wendall Banks, left, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, explains proper taser use to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The trilateral event reinforced allied trust and cohesion, strengthening combined defense capabilities critical to maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)