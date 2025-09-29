Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training [Image 3 of 7]

    BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wendall Banks, left, 35th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, explains proper taser use to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The trilateral event reinforced allied trust and cohesion, strengthening combined defense capabilities critical to maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9347138
    VIRIN: 250924-F-EP621-1262
    Resolution: 7721x5147
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
