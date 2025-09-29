Japan Air Self-Defense Force members practice baton use during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The exercise developed shared tactics and communication among allied Security Forces members, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in sustaining regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9347141
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-EP621-1385
|Resolution:
|7371x4914
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.