BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member fires a taser during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The exercise developed shared tactics and communication among allied Security Forces members, enhancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in sustaining regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)