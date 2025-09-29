BG25: 35th SFS trilateral training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron demonstrates proper handcuffing techniques to a member of the Royal Australian Air Force and a member of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force during combatives training in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The training provided U.S., Japanese, and Australian Security Forces with realistic combatives training, advancing interoperability for base defense operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)