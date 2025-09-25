Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations [Image 38 of 38]

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

    KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force Airmen load a pallet into a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 36th AS conducted HIRAIN training as part of a joint operational support mission with U.S. Marines, enabling a bilateral live-fire exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 07:00
    VIRIN: 250919-F-GS842-1975
    Location: KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Joint Operations
    C-130J Super Hercules
    HIRAIN
    INDOPACOM
    HIMARS
    HIDRIP

