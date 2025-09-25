36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron lands at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025, during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion training. Airmen assigned to the 36th AS conducted HIRAIN training as part of a joint operational support mission with U.S. Marines, enabling a bilateral live-fire exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)