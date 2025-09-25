Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations [Image 35 of 38]

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

    KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Hubbard, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, guides a U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) into a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Yokota Airmen regularly conduct training events with joint partners to build interoperability and strengthen capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 07:00
    Location: KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations
    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

    Joint Operations
    C-130J Super Hercules
    HIRAIN
    INDOPACOM
    HIMARS
    HIDRIP

