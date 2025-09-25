U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Hubbard, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, guides a U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) into a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Yokota Airmen regularly conduct training events with joint partners to build interoperability and strengthen capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 07:00
|Photo ID:
|9344963
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GS842-1859
|Resolution:
|5862x3900
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Natalie Doan
36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations
