36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Hubbard, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, guides a U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) into a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. Yokota Airmen regularly conduct training events with joint partners to build interoperability and strengthen capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)