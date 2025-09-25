Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations [Image 33 of 38]

    36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

    KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marines load an ammo pod into a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. The training gave personnel an opportunity to practice emerging tactics, techniques, and procedures that allow C-130 aircrews to reload ammo pods into a HIMARS without any material handling equipment, such as K-loaders and forklifts, in a process known as HIMARS Direct Reload Inside Plane (HIDRIP). This marked the first time on record that a Mobility Air Force aircrew within Pacific Air Forces has executed HIDRIP, as the 36th AS continues to develop homegrown training events designed to refine the skills needed to support operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 07:00
    Photo ID: 9344960
    VIRIN: 250919-F-GS842-1651
    Resolution: 4841x3221
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Operations
    C-130J Super Hercules
    HIRAIN
    INDOPACOM
    HIMARS
    HIDRIP

