A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxis on the airfield at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025, during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion training. Airmen assigned to the 36th AS conducted HIRAIN training as part of a joint operational support mission with U.S. Marines, enabling a bilateral live-fire exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 07:00
|Photo ID:
|9344957
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GS842-1551
|Resolution:
|5996x3989
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations
