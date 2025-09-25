36 AS conducts HIRAIN with US Marines, enables bilateral operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Hubbard, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, guides a U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) out of a C-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion training at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. The training gave personnel an opportunity to practice emerging tactics, techniques, and procedures that allow C-130 aircrews to reload ammo pods into a HIMARS without any material handling equipment, such as K-loaders and forklifts, in a process known as HIMARS Direct Reload Inside Plane (HIDRIP). This marked the first time on record that a Mobility Air Force aircrew within Pacific Air Forces has executed HIDRIP, as the 36th AS continues to develop homegrown training events designed to refine the skills needed to support operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Doan)