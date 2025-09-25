Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, right, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader, middle, and Tiffany Core, military working dog Dani’s adoptive parent, left, stand for a photo during Dani’s retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Dani served seven years in the U.S. Air Force. Over the years, four handlers have had the privilege of being assigned to Dani where they defended more than 108,000 square acres together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)