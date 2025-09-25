Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Dani A248, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, retires from service at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Members of the audience stood for the departure of the official party, providing one final honor for Dani's years of dedicated service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)