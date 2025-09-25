U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zakary Phare, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, gives remarks during the retirement ceremony for Dani A248, military working dog, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Phare, Dani’s most recent dog handler, shared memories from her seven honorable years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9343016
|VIRIN:
|250926-X-DW038-1002
|Resolution:
|5158x3684
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.