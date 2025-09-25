Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zakary Phare, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, gives remarks during the retirement ceremony for Dani A248, military working dog, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Phare, Dani’s most recent dog handler, shared memories from her seven honorable years of service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)