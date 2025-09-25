Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zakary Phare, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, and Tiffany Core, stand with Dani A248, military working dog, for a photo during Dani’s retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Phare was Dani’s last dog handler during her seven years of service after she was initially assigned to Vandenberg SFB on Jan. 22, 2019. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)