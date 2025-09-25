Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zakary Phare, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, pets Dani A248, military working dog, during her retirement ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Phare spent the last seven years with Dani as her dog handler, serving alongside her. Dani graduated from the Department of Defense Dog Training School on Dec. 6, 2018. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)