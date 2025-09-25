Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service [Image 4 of 7]

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Dani A248, 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, retires from service at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Tiffany Core, left, Dani’s handler from Jan. 22, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020, adopted Dani. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

