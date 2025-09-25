Date Taken: 09.26.2025 Date Posted: 09.26.2025 18:51 Photo ID: 9343018 VIRIN: 250926-X-DW038-1004 Resolution: 4193x2995 Size: 1.35 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.