Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, stands for the presentation of the colors during the military working dog retirement of Dani A248 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Dani served seven years in the U.S. Air Force and supported 17 U.S. Secret Service missions for the President, Vice President, Joint Chief of Staff, and Foreign Dignitaries. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)