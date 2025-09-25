Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service [Image 1 of 7]

    Vandenberg Military Working Dog Dani A248 Retires From Service

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Merrill, 30th Security Forces Squadron commander, stands for the presentation of the colors during the military working dog retirement of Dani A248 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025. Dani served seven years in the U.S. Air Force and supported 17 U.S. Secret Service missions for the President, Vice President, Joint Chief of Staff, and Foreign Dignitaries. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Vandenberg
    space force
    Air Force
    military
    working dog

