Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4008 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – Adm. William J. Houston honored Chicago native Culinary Specialist First Class Savanna Caballero, his enlisted aide, as one of the Navy’s most accomplished sailors. Praising her professionalism and record of distinction, he told cadets her journey proved that discipline and resilience open the path to leadership. Caballero, in turn, spoke candidly about the lessons of service, offering students a living example of character and skill shaping opportunity. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9341642
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-SI684-4008
|Resolution:
|5648x3765
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets
