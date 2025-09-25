Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-SI684-4006 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – Before departing the all-hands call, Adm. William J. Houston stops to praise the Academy’s teachers, custodians, and staff who shape cadets daily. He recalled how a lunchroom attendant once insisted he finish a Navy ROTC application—altering his life’s course. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)