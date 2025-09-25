Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-SI684-4005 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – Superintendent Michael Biela, Adm. William J. Houston, and Commandant Rose O’Carroll hold Admiral Hyman G. Rickover’s Congressional Gold Medal before a hushed assembly at Rickover Naval Academy. Loaned to the school for display, the medal stands as a rare national honor—one of only two awarded twice to an American in the past century. More than a relic, it embodies the journey of an immigrant son of Chicago who built the Navy’s nuclear fleet and left cadets with a charge as clear as it is demanding: do your best. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)