Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4001 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – With time-honored ceremony, cadets piped Adm. William J. Houston, Director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, aboard Rickover Naval Academy. The act echoed Navy traditions that stretch from tall-ship decks to today’s nuclear fleet, underscoring the Academy’s role as a bridge between Chicago’s youth and America’s sea service. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)