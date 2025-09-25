Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4001 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – With time-honored ceremony, cadets piped Adm. William J. Houston, Director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, aboard Rickover Naval Academy. The act echoed Navy traditions that stretch from tall-ship decks to today’s nuclear fleet, underscoring the Academy’s role as a bridge between Chicago’s youth and America’s sea service. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)
|09.19.2025
|09.26.2025 09:34
|9341628
|250919-N-SI684-4001
|5295x3530
|9.58 MB
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|2
|0
Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets
