    Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets [Image 1 of 8]

    Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey Gray 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    250919-N-SI684-4001 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – With time-honored ceremony, cadets piped Adm. William J. Houston, Director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, aboard Rickover Naval Academy. The act echoed Navy traditions that stretch from tall-ship decks to today’s nuclear fleet, underscoring the Academy’s role as a bridge between Chicago’s youth and America’s sea service. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 09:34
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets

    Nuclear Navy
    Naval Reactors
    NNPP
    Rickover Naval Academy
    Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program

