Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4007 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – In response to a question in a chemistry class, Adm. William J. Houston joked about once earning a “D” in physics, yet now commanding more nuclear reactors than anyone alive. The remark reminded cadets that perseverance, not perfection, defines achievement. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)