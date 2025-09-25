250919-N-SI684-4007 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – In response to a question in a chemistry class, Adm. William J. Houston joked about once earning a “D” in physics, yet now commanding more nuclear reactors than anyone alive. The remark reminded cadets that perseverance, not perfection, defines achievement. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9341641
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-SI684-4007
|Resolution:
|5567x3712
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets [Image 8 of 8], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets
No keywords found.