Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4003 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – Adm. William J. Houston stands before 570 cadets, faculty, staff, civic and city leaders, and midshipmen from Northwestern University at Chicago’s Hyman G. Rickover Naval Academy, invoking the city’s role as the birthplace of the nuclear age and urging students to embrace the habit of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)