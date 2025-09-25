250919-N-SI684-4003 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – Adm. William J. Houston stands before 570 cadets, faculty, staff, civic and city leaders, and midshipmen from Northwestern University at Chicago’s Hyman G. Rickover Naval Academy, invoking the city’s role as the birthplace of the nuclear age and urging students to embrace the habit of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9341634
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-SI684-4003
|Resolution:
|5407x3603
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets [Image 8 of 8], by CDR Jeffrey Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets
No keywords found.