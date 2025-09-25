Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

250919-N-SI684-4002 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – The Academy’s Color Guard marched forward with precision, presenting the national colors before a silent gymnasium. Adm. William J. Houston later remarked he had seen ceremonial units across the fleet—and that Rickover’s cadets stood proudly among the best. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9341632
|VIRIN:
|250919-N-SI684-4002
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Admiral Houston Brings Rickover’s Legacy to Life for Chicago Cadets
