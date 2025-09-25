Admiral Houston Visits Rickover Naval Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-SI684-4004 – CHICAGO (Sept. 19, 2025) – At the podium, Adm. William J. Houston lifted Adm. Hyman G. Rickover’s Congressional Gold Medal and announced its loan to the school. The gesture entrusted cadets with a rare national honor and linked their daily studies to the Chicago-born immigrant who built the Navy’s nuclear fleet and charged every sailor to do their best. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jeffrey S. Gray/Released)