Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 38 of 38]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, attend an award ceremony upon completion of the North Knight of the Year competition, Tower Barracks Theater, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9341268
    VIRIN: 250919-A-DT978-8590
    Resolution: 7019x4679
    Size: 23.9 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOTY
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    NorthKnight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download